MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet grew 6.99% to Rs57.07 trillion for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, reflecting its liquidity and foreign exchange operations. The size of the balance sheet was at Rs53.34 trillion as on June 30, 2020, according to central bank's annual report.

The accounting year 2020-21 was of nine months, from July 2020 to March 2021.

The increase in assets was primarily due to the rise in foreign and domestic investments by 11.48% and 13.75%, respectively. On the liabilities front, the increase was due to a rise in deposits, notes issued and other liabilities by 26.85%, 7.26% and 43.05%, respectively.

The central bank’s income declined 0.96% year-on-year as the banking regulator announced that it would transfer a surplus of Rs99,122 crore to the government for the nine months ended March 2021.

Total income fell to ₹1.33 trillion during 2020-21 from ₹1.49 trillion last year. Total expenditure decreased 63.1% on year to ₹34,146 crore. RBI saw its expenditure on account of employee cost halve to ₹4788.03 crore in 2020-21. The year ended with an overall surplus of ₹99,122 crore as against `57,127.53 crore in the previous year, representing an increase of 73.51%.

The central bank made a provision of Rs20.71 trillion which was transferred to the Contingency Fund.

RBI’s currency and gold revaluation account too declined to Rs8.58 trillion as on 31 March from Rs9.77 trillion as on 30 June, mainly due to appreciation of rupee and the fall in the international price of gold.

