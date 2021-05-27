RBI's balancesheet grew 7% during July-March

Total income fell to ₹1.33 trillion during 2020-21 from ₹1.49 trillion last year. Total expenditure decreased 63.1% on year to ₹34,146 crore. RBI saw its expenditure on account of employee cost halve to ₹4788.03 crore in 2020-21. The year ended with an overall surplus of ₹99,122 crore as against `57,127.53 crore in the previous year, representing an increase of 73.51%.