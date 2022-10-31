Home / News / India /  RBI's Central Board of Directors meet to discuss prevailing economic situation

Just days ahead of the central bank to deliberate on its report on the government, the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on 31 October reviewed the country's current economic situation and challenges being faced by the country due to global geopolitical crises.

The 598th meeting of the central board was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement.

"The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises," it said.

The RBI is schedule to deliberate on its report on the government November 3 as it failed to meet the inflation mandate.

Earlier for the financial year 2022-23, the RBI had cut its projection of gross domestic product growth to 7 percent from the 7.2 percent earlier estimated.

During the meeting, the board discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the central board, ombudsman scheme and activities of select central office departments.

The Directors of the Central Board – Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia – attended the meeting.

With PTI inputs. 

