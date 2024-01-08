RBI’s loan curbs begin to hurt bank stocks; may remain under pressure
While the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex corrected the most in more than two weeks, the Bank Nifty spot index fell the most in three-and-a-half months
Mumbai: Banking stocks are likely to face increased pressure in coming sessions, as Monday’s decline, precipitated by direct retail selling, was accompanied by a rise in short positions created by domestic institutions and foreign investors closing out their long positions in index futures like Bank Nifty, NSE data showed.