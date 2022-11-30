RBI's modified digital lending norms to come into effect from 1 Dec

The modified guidelines on digital lending by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come into effect from Thursday, 1 December. The digital lending modified guidelines aim to protect customers from exorbitant interest rates and keep a check on unethical loan recovery practices. As per the new norms, all loan disbursals and repayments are to be executed only between the bank accounts of the borrowers and the regulated entities such as the banks and the NBFCs.

