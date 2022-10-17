RBI's monetary policy tightening impact likely to be seen after 5-6 quarters

While RBI has been tightening monetary policy since the start of this fiscal, its impact on inflation, however, is likely to be felt after five to six quarters. RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R Varma on Monday expects the multi-year high inflation to come down due to the central bank's rate hikes by 190 basis points so far in FY23. Varma believes the monetary policy tightening will impact.

