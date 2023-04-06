The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC has decided to keep pause on rate hike only for this meeting. He said that it is now necessary to evaluate the action of past rate hikes.

The Reserve Bank of India said it stood ready to act against inflation if conditions warranted, with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying the decision to pause was "for this meeting only", signalling further rate hikes were still possible. Monetary Policy Committee will not hesitate to take any action in future, says RBI Governor after hitting pause button on rate hike.

The RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with readiness to act should the situation so warrant, announces RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from the central bank and three external members, retained the key lending rate or the repo rate at 6.50%, in a unanimous decision.

"The fight against inflation is complicated by the global outlook. There is some consensus growing around a milder slowdown than earlier feared, although geographical disparities complicate the prognosis. Be that as it may, the outlook for global inflation is turning more uncertain than before," Patra opined as per minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in February.