RBI's MPC decision to keep pause on rate hike only for this meet: Shaktikanta Das1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
- Monetary Policy Committee will not hesitate to take any action in future, says RBI Governor after hitting pause button on rate hike
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC has decided to keep pause on rate hike only for this meeting. He said that it is now necessary to evaluate the action of past rate hikes.
