RBI’s new norms likely to boost funding for NBFCs

“We believe the moves to strengthen risk controls and frameworks should be manageable for Fitch-rated NBFIs. For example, they should already comfortably meet the suggested requirement for ‘upper layer’ NBFIs, expected to include 25-30 of the largest entities including Fitch-rated names, to maintain a minimum common equity tier 1 ratio of 9%," Fitch Ratings said. Analysts pointed out that the RBI paper has only prescribed a broad framework for non-bank regulations, without prescribing any cash reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) buffers.