With Reserve Bank's three consecutive repo rate hikes, amounting to 140 basis points in a short duration from May 2022 to August 2022, Mumbai witnessed 28 per cent drop in numbers of sales of properties in August 2022 on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, leading real estate consultancy Knight Frank India on 30 August said.

Despite, the property sales registration in Mumbai recorded a 20 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) in August 2022, contributing over ₹620 crores to the state government revenues; in the last 10 years, 8 out of the 10 August months have recorded a MoM drop in property registrations – August 2018 and 2019 remain an exception to this recording a MoM rise of 7 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, the report said.

This resulted in slowdown in registrations as consumers are mostly cautious while purchasing property in anticipation of additional rate hikes effectively leading to a rise in mortgage rates impacting their affordability.

"August has historically been a slower month, recording a month-on-month decline in eight out of the last ten years. The rise in REPO rate of 140 bps, leading to a rise in home loan rates, and the increase in stamp duty has had its impact on buyer sentiments. Despite that, Mumbai’s home sales momentum has remained comparatively buoyant and recorded a 20% growth over same period last year. It may hence be too early to assess if the impacts of these rate changes on housing sales are long term. Further, homebuyer sentiments are expected to sustain in the upcoming festive season," Knight Frank India Managing Director Shishir Baijal said.

Mumbai city property sale registrations for August 2022:

Month Property Sale Registration in units MoM Change (in %) YoY Change (in %) August 2013 4,779 -7 August 2014 5,031 -4 5 August 2015 5,573 -4 11 August 2016 5,444 -5 -2 August 2017 4,886 -20 -10 August 2018 6,862 7 40 August 2019 5,873 2 -14 August 2020 2.642 -1 -55 August 2021 6,784 -31 157 August 2022 8,149 -28 20

Table 1: Mumbai city property sale registrations for August 2022 (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India Research)

Month Property Sale Registration (in Units) YoY Change (in %) January 2021 10,412 69 February 2021 10,172 72 March 2021 17,728 367 April 2021 10,136 (Month impacted by COVID-lockdown) May 2021 5,360 2489 June 2021 7,856 327 July 2021 9,822 267 August 2021 6,784 157 September 2021 7,804 39 October 2021 8,576 8 November 2021 7,582 -18 December 2021 9,681 -51 January 2022 8,155 -22 February 2022 10,379 2 March 2022 16,726 -6 April 2022 11,743 16 May 2022 9,839 84 June 2022 9,919 26 July 2022 11,340 15 August 2022 8,149 20

Table 2: Mumbai city property sale registrations (YoY) (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

According to the report, about 95 per cent of all property sales registrations in August 2022 were for properties transacted in the same month. While, 3% of properties registered in August 2022 were filed in July 2022 and around 2% of these deals were filed in March and June 2022.

Month of Property Filing Share (in %) March 2022 1 June 2022 <1 July 2022 3 August 2022 95

Table 3: Month of property filing registered in August 2022(Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

(*Note: Base Data up to 24 August 2022)

Typology of property deals:

Also, 85 per cent of all the properties registered in August 2022, were residential deals as compared to 86 per cent in July 2022. The commercial property deals contribution has gone down from 10 per cent in July to 9 per cent, while industrial property deals contributed to 1 per cent while land deals registered stayed under 1 per cent. Other forms of property deals contributed to 4 per cent of the total deals registered in August 2022.

Property Deals Type Share in July 2022 (in %) Share in August 2022 (in %) Residential 86 85 Commercial 10 9 Industrial 1 1 Land <1 <1 Others 3 4

Table 4: Typology of property deals (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Focus area:

Among other details, Knight Frank India said the share of homes ranging from 500-1,000 square feet (sq ft) accounts to more than half the residential properties registered in August 2022. The share rose from 50 per cent in July 2022 to 51 per cent in August 2022, and compact homes continue to be the second preference with a share take up of 32 per cent in August 2022.

Area (in square feet) Share in July 2022 (in %) Share in August 2022 (in %) Up to 500 34 32 500-1000 50 51 1,000-2000 14 16 Above 2,000 2 2

Table 5: Area wise breakup. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Ticket size-wise split of property sale registrations:

Properties with a ticket size of ₹1 Crore and below declined from 43 per cent in July 2022 to 40 per cent in August 2022, as the focus shifted to residential properties in ₹1 crore to ₹2.5 crore segment with the rise in take up from 42 per cent in July 2022 to 45 per cent in August 2022.

Ticket Size in Rs Share in July 2022 (in %) Share in August 2022 (in %) Up to 1 Crore (Cr) 43 40 1 Cr - 2.5 Cr 42 45 2.5 Cr - 5 Cr 10 11 5 Cr - 10 Cr 4 2 10 Cr - 20 Cr 1 1 Above 20 Cr <1 <1

Table 6: Ticket size wise split. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Micro-Market wise breakup of apartment sales:

In the micro-market wise segment, Western Suburbs’ share in total registrations in August 2022 has risen from 56 per cent in July 2022 to 57 per cent in August 2022. While, Central Suburbs recorded a rise of 28 per cent in July 2022 to 35 per cent in August 2022. Meanwhile, Central and South Mumbai saw a decline MoM, with a drop in property registrations from 8 per cent to 3 per cent in the case of Central Mumbai and 8 per cent to 4 per cent in the case of South Mumbai.

Micro Market Share in July 2022 (in %) Share in August 2022 (in %) Central Mumbai 8 3 Central Suburbs 28 35 South Mumbai 8 4 Western Suburbs 56 57

Table 7: Micro-Market wise breakup of apartment sales. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Ticket Size (in Rs) Central Mumbai (in %) Central Suburbs (in %) South Mumbai (in %) Western Suburbs (in %) Up to 1 Cr 1 36 5 59 1 Cr - 2.5 Cr 2 39 2 57 2.5 Cr - 5 Cr 12 27 6 55 5 Cr - 10 Cr 23 14 23 41 10 Cr - 20 Cr 0 0 20 80 Above 20 Cr 50 0 0 50

Table 8: Micro-Market and Ticket size wise breakup of apartment sales.

No preference to relocation:

The Knight Frank India in its report added that consumers continued to prefer to remain in their home micro market in August 2022. "92% of homebuyers from Central and Western suburbs prefer their current micro market while purchasing property," it said.

Homebuyers age:

Consumers in the 31- 45 years of age category contributed to 47 per cent of the total residential property registrations in August 2022.

Age of Homebuyers (in years) Share in July 2022 (in %) Share in August 2022 (In %) Under 30 10 12 31-45 45 47 46-60 33 32 >60 12 9

Table 9: Age of Home buyers. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Government collections:

With a 20 per cent rise YoY in August in property registrations, the state government earned a revenue of ₹620 crore, surpassing August 2021’s collection of ₹421 crore on account of higher property registration volume. The government revenue collection has grown by 47 per cent YoY.

Month Property Sale Registrations (in units) Average Daily Sale Rate Govt Revenue (in Crore Rs) January 2020 6,150 198 454 February 2020 5.927 203 438 March 2020 3,798 123 305 April 2020 - - - May 2020 207 7 16 June 2020 1,839 61 153 July 2020 2,662 86 214 August 2020 2,642 85 176 September 2020 5,597 187 181 October 2020 7,929 256 233 November 2020 9.301 310 288 December 2020 19,581 632 681 January 2021 10,412 336 305 February 2021 10, 172 351 352 March 2021 17,728 572 875 April 2021 10,136 338 514 May 2021 5,360 173 269 June 2021 7,856 262 420 July 2021 9,822 317 567 August 2021 6,784 219 421 September 2021 7,804 260 529 October 2021 8,576 277 550 November 2021 7,582 253 549 December 2021 9,681 312 759 January 2022 8,155 263 478 February 2022 10,379 371 615 March 2022 16,726 540 1160 April 2022 11,743 391 738 May 2022 9,839 317 727 June 2022 9,919 331 734 July 2022 11,340 366 829 August 2022 8,149 272 620

Table 10: Mumbai city monthly property sale registrations. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))