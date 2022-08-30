"August has historically been a slower month, recording a month-on-month decline in eight out of the last ten years. The rise in REPO rate of 140 bps, leading to a rise in home loan rates, and the increase in stamp duty has had its impact on buyer sentiments. Despite that, Mumbai’s home sales momentum has remained comparatively buoyant and recorded a 20% growth over same period last year. It may hence be too early to assess if the impacts of these rate changes on housing sales are long term. Further, homebuyer sentiments are expected to sustain in the upcoming festive season," Knight Frank India Managing Director Shishir Baijal said.