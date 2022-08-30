Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  RBI's repo rate hike hits property sales in Mumbai, drops 28% MoM in August: Report

RBI's repo rate hike hits property sales in Mumbai, drops 28% MoM in August: Report

File: 85% of all the properties registered in August 2022 in Mumbai, were residential deals as compared to 86% in July 2022, the report said. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint  
5 min read . 05:36 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee

Despite, the property sales registration in Mumbai recorded a 20% rise YoY in August 2022, contributing over 620 crores to the state government revenues; in the last 10 years, 8 out of the 10 August months have recorded a MoM drop in property registrations, Knight Frank India report said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With Reserve Bank's three consecutive repo rate hikes, amounting to 140 basis points in a short duration from May 2022 to August 2022, Mumbai witnessed 28 per cent drop in numbers of sales of properties in August 2022 on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, leading real estate consultancy Knight Frank India on 30 August said.

Despite, the property sales registration in Mumbai recorded a 20 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) in August 2022, contributing over 620 crores to the state government revenues; in the last 10 years, 8 out of the 10 August months have recorded a MoM drop in property registrations – August 2018 and 2019 remain an exception to this recording a MoM rise of 7 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, the report said.

This resulted in slowdown in registrations as consumers are mostly cautious while purchasing property in anticipation of additional rate hikes effectively leading to a rise in mortgage rates impacting their affordability.

"August has historically been a slower month, recording a month-on-month decline in eight out of the last ten years. The rise in REPO rate of 140 bps, leading to a rise in home loan rates, and the increase in stamp duty has had its impact on buyer sentiments. Despite that, Mumbai’s home sales momentum has remained comparatively buoyant and recorded a 20% growth over same period last year. It may hence be too early to assess if the impacts of these rate changes on housing sales are long term. Further, homebuyer sentiments are expected to sustain in the upcoming festive season," Knight Frank India Managing Director Shishir Baijal said.

Mumbai city property sale registrations for August 2022:

Month Property Sale Registration in unitsMoM Change (in %)YoY Change  (in %)
August 20134,779-7 
August 20145,031-45
August 20155,573-411
August 20165,444-5-2
August 20174,886-20-10
August 20186,862740
August 20195,8732-14
August 20202.642-1-55
August 20216,784-31157
August 20228,149-2820
Table 1: Mumbai city property sale registrations for August 2022 (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India Research)

Month Property Sale Registration (in Units)YoY Change (in %)
January 202110,41269
February 202110,17272
March 202117,728367
April 202110,136
  • (Month impacted by COVID-lockdown)
May 20215,3602489
June 20217,856327
July 20219,822267
August 20216,784157
September 20217,80439
October 20218,5768
November 20217,582-18
December 20219,681-51
January 20228,155-22
February 202210,3792
March 202216,726-6
April 202211,74316
May 20229,83984
June 20229,91926
July 202211,34015
August 20228,14920
Table 2: Mumbai city property sale registrations (YoY) (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

According to the report, about 95 per cent of all property sales registrations in August 2022 were for properties transacted in the same month. While, 3% of properties registered in August 2022 were filed in July 2022 and around 2% of these deals were filed in March and June 2022.

Month of Property Filing Share (in %)
March 20221
June 2022<1
July 20223
August 202295
Table 3: Month of property filing registered in August 2022(Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

(*Note: Base Data up to 24 August 2022)

Typology of property deals:

Also, 85 per cent of all the properties registered in August 2022, were residential deals as compared to 86 per cent in July 2022. The commercial property deals contribution has gone down from 10 per cent in July to 9 per cent, while industrial property deals contributed to 1 per cent while land deals registered stayed under 1 per cent. Other forms of property deals contributed to 4 per cent of the total deals registered in August 2022.

ALSO READ: Mumbai sees 20% YoY rise in property registrations in August: Report

Property Deals TypeShare in July 2022 (in %)Share in August 2022 (in %)
Residential 8685
Commercial 109
Industrial 11
Land <1<1
Others34
Table 4: Typology of property deals (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Focus area:

Among other details, Knight Frank India said the share of homes ranging from 500-1,000 square feet (sq ft) accounts to more than half the residential properties registered in August 2022. The share rose from 50 per cent in July 2022 to 51 per cent in August 2022, and compact homes continue to be the second preference with a share take up of 32 per cent in August 2022.

Area (in square feet)Share in July 2022 (in %)Share in August 2022 (in %)
Up to 5003432
500-10005051
1,000-20001416
Above 2,00022
Table 5: Area wise breakup. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Ticket size-wise split of property sale registrations:

Properties with a ticket size of 1 Crore and below declined from 43 per cent in July 2022 to 40 per cent in August 2022, as the focus shifted to residential properties in 1 crore to 2.5 crore segment with the rise in take up from 42 per cent in July 2022 to 45 per cent in August 2022.

Ticket Size in Rs Share in July 2022 (in %)Share in August 2022 (in %)
Up to 1 Crore (Cr)4340
1 Cr - 2.5 Cr4245
2.5 Cr - 5 Cr1011
5 Cr - 10 Cr42
10 Cr - 20 Cr 11
Above 20 Cr <1<1
Table 6: Ticket size wise split. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Micro-Market wise breakup of apartment sales:

In the micro-market wise segment, Western Suburbs’ share in total registrations in August 2022 has risen from 56 per cent in July 2022 to 57 per cent in August 2022. While, Central Suburbs recorded a rise of 28 per cent in July 2022 to 35 per cent in August 2022. Meanwhile, Central and South Mumbai saw a decline MoM, with a drop in property registrations from 8 per cent to 3 per cent in the case of Central Mumbai and 8 per cent to 4 per cent in the case of South Mumbai.

Micro Market Share in July 2022 (in %)Share in August 2022 (in %)
Central Mumbai 83
Central Suburbs2835
South Mumbai 84
Western Suburbs5657
Table 7: Micro-Market wise breakup of apartment sales. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Ticket Size (in Rs)Central Mumbai (in %)Central Suburbs (in %)South Mumbai (in %)Western Suburbs (in %)
Up to 1 Cr136559
1 Cr - 2.5 Cr 239257
2.5 Cr - 5 Cr1227655
5 Cr - 10  Cr23142341
10 Cr - 20 Cr002080
Above 20 Cr500050
Table 8: Micro-Market and Ticket size wise breakup of apartment sales. 

No preference to relocation:

The Knight Frank India in its report added that consumers continued to prefer to remain in their home micro market in August 2022. "92% of homebuyers from Central and Western suburbs prefer their current micro market while purchasing property," it said.

ALSO READ: In Mumbai, puzzling demand for pricey homes

Homebuyers age:

Consumers in the 31- 45 years of age category contributed to 47 per cent of the total residential property registrations in August 2022.

Age of Homebuyers (in years)Share in July 2022 (in %)Share in August 2022 (In %)
Under 30  1012
31-454547
46-603332
>60129
Table 9: Age of Home buyers. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

Government collections:

With a 20 per cent rise YoY in August in property registrations, the state government earned a revenue of 620 crore, surpassing August 2021’s collection of 421 crore on account of higher property registration volume. The government revenue collection has grown by 47 per cent YoY.

Month Property Sale Registrations (in units)Average Daily Sale RateGovt Revenue (in Crore Rs)
January 20206,150198454
February 20205.927203438
March 20203,798123305
April 2020---
May 2020207716
June 20201,83961153
July 20202,66286214
August 20202,64285176
September 20205,597187181
October 20207,929256233
November 20209.301310288
December 202019,581632681
January 202110,412336305
February 202110, 172351352
March 202117,728572875
April 202110,136338514
May 20215,360173269
June 20217,856262420
July 20219,822317567
August 20216,784219421
September 20217,804260529
October 20218,576277550
November 20217,582253549
December 20219,681312759
January 20228,155263478
February 202210,379371615
March 202216,7265401160
April 202211,743391738
May 2022 9,839317727
June 20229,919331734
July 202211,340366829
August 20228,149272620
Table 10: Mumbai city monthly property sale registrations. (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))

