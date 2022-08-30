Despite, the property sales registration in Mumbai recorded a 20% rise YoY in August 2022, contributing over ₹620 crores to the state government revenues; in the last 10 years, 8 out of the 10 August months have recorded a MoM drop in property registrations, Knight Frank India report said.
With Reserve Bank's three consecutive repo rate hikes, amounting to 140 basis points in a short duration from May 2022 to August 2022, Mumbai witnessed 28 per cent drop in numbers of sales of properties in August 2022 on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, leading real estate consultancy Knight Frank India on 30 August said.
Despite, the property sales registration in Mumbai recorded a 20 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) in August 2022, contributing over ₹620 crores to the state government revenues; in the last 10 years, 8 out of the 10 August months have recorded a MoM drop in property registrations – August 2018 and 2019 remain an exception to this recording a MoM rise of 7 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, the report said.
This resulted in slowdown in registrations as consumers are mostly cautious while purchasing property in anticipation of additional rate hikes effectively leading to a rise in mortgage rates impacting their affordability.
"August has historically been a slower month, recording a month-on-month decline in eight out of the last ten years. The rise in REPO rate of 140 bps, leading to a rise in home loan rates, and the increase in stamp duty has had its impact on buyer sentiments. Despite that, Mumbai’s home sales momentum has remained comparatively buoyant and recorded a 20% growth over same period last year. It may hence be too early to assess if the impacts of these rate changes on housing sales are long term. Further, homebuyer sentiments are expected to sustain in the upcoming festive season," Knight Frank India Managing Director Shishir Baijal said.
Mumbai city property sale registrations for August 2022:
Month
Property Sale Registration in units
MoM Change (in %)
YoY Change (in %)
August 2013
4,779
-7
August 2014
5,031
-4
5
August 2015
5,573
-4
11
August 2016
5,444
-5
-2
August 2017
4,886
-20
-10
August 2018
6,862
7
40
August 2019
5,873
2
-14
August 2020
2.642
-1
-55
August 2021
6,784
-31
157
August 2022
8,149
-28
20
Table 1: Mumbai city property sale registrations for August 2022 (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India Research)
Table 2: Mumbai city property sale registrations (YoY) (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))
According to the report, about 95 per cent of all property sales registrations in August 2022 were for properties transacted in the same month. While, 3% of properties registered in August 2022 were filed in July 2022 and around 2% of these deals were filed in March and June 2022.
Month of Property Filing
Share (in %)
March 2022
1
June 2022
<1
July 2022
3
August 2022
95
(*Note: Base Data up to 24 August 2022)
Typology of property deals:
Also, 85 per cent of all the properties registered in August 2022, were residential deals as compared to 86 per cent in July 2022. The commercial property deals contribution has gone down from 10 per cent in July to 9 per cent, while industrial property deals contributed to 1 per cent while land deals registered stayed under 1 per cent. Other forms of property deals contributed to 4 per cent of the total deals registered in August 2022.
Table 4: Typology of property deals (Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR))
Focus area:
Among other details, Knight Frank India said the share of homes ranging from 500-1,000 square feet (sq ft) accounts to more than half the residential properties registered in August 2022. The share rose from 50 per cent in July 2022 to 51 per cent in August 2022, and compact homes continue to be the second preference with a share take up of 32 per cent in August 2022.
Area (in square feet)
Share in July 2022 (in %)
Share in August 2022 (in %)
Up to 500
34
32
500-1000
50
51
1,000-2000
14
16
Above 2,000
2
2
Ticket size-wise split of property sale registrations:
Properties with a ticket size of ₹1 Crore and below declined from 43 per cent in July 2022 to 40 per cent in August 2022, as the focus shifted to residential properties in ₹1 crore to ₹2.5 crore segment with the rise in take up from 42 per cent in July 2022 to 45 per cent in August 2022.
Ticket Size in Rs
Share in July 2022 (in %)
Share in August 2022 (in %)
Up to 1 Crore (Cr)
43
40
1 Cr - 2.5 Cr
42
45
2.5 Cr - 5 Cr
10
11
5 Cr - 10 Cr
4
2
10 Cr - 20 Cr
1
1
Above 20 Cr
<1
<1
Micro-Market wise breakup of apartment sales:
In the micro-market wise segment, Western Suburbs’ share in total registrations in August 2022 has risen from 56 per cent in July 2022 to 57 per cent in August 2022. While, Central Suburbs recorded a rise of 28 per cent in July 2022 to 35 per cent in August 2022. Meanwhile, Central and South Mumbai saw a decline MoM, with a drop in property registrations from 8 per cent to 3 per cent in the case of Central Mumbai and 8 per cent to 4 per cent in the case of South Mumbai.
Micro Market
Share in July 2022 (in %)
Share in August 2022 (in %)
Central Mumbai
8
3
Central Suburbs
28
35
South Mumbai
8
4
Western Suburbs
56
57
Ticket Size (in Rs)
Central Mumbai (in %)
Central Suburbs (in %)
South Mumbai (in %)
Western Suburbs (in %)
Up to 1 Cr
1
36
5
59
1 Cr - 2.5 Cr
2
39
2
57
2.5 Cr - 5 Cr
12
27
6
55
5 Cr - 10 Cr
23
14
23
41
10 Cr - 20 Cr
0
0
20
80
Above 20 Cr
50
0
0
50
No preference to relocation:
The Knight Frank India in its report added that consumers continued to prefer to remain in their home micro market in August 2022. "92% of homebuyers from Central and Western suburbs prefer their current micro market while purchasing property," it said.
Consumers in the 31- 45 years of age category contributed to 47 per cent of the total residential property registrations in August 2022.
Age of Homebuyers (in years)
Share in July 2022 (in %)
Share in August 2022 (In %)
Under 30
10
12
31-45
45
47
46-60
33
32
>60
12
9
Government collections:
With a 20 per cent rise YoY in August in property registrations, the state government earned a revenue of ₹620 crore, surpassing August 2021’s collection of ₹421 crore on account of higher property registration volume. The government revenue collection has grown by 47 per cent YoY.
Month
Property Sale Registrations (in units)
Average Daily Sale Rate
Govt Revenue (in Crore Rs)
January 2020
6,150
198
454
February 2020
5.927
203
438
March 2020
3,798
123
305
April 2020
-
-
-
May 2020
207
7
16
June 2020
1,839
61
153
July 2020
2,662
86
214
August 2020
2,642
85
176
September 2020
5,597
187
181
October 2020
7,929
256
233
November 2020
9.301
310
288
December 2020
19,581
632
681
January 2021
10,412
336
305
February 2021
10, 172
351
352
March 2021
17,728
572
875
April 2021
10,136
338
514
May 2021
5,360
173
269
June 2021
7,856
262
420
July 2021
9,822
317
567
August 2021
6,784
219
421
September 2021
7,804
260
529
October 2021
8,576
277
550
November 2021
7,582
253
549
December 2021
9,681
312
759
January 2022
8,155
263
478
February 2022
10,379
371
615
March 2022
16,726
540
1160
April 2022
11,743
391
738
May 2022
9,839
317
727
June 2022
9,919
331
734
July 2022
11,340
366
829
August 2022
8,149
272
620
