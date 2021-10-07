RBI's securitization, asset transfer norms positive, says Fitch Ratings

The guidelines push Indian structured finance transactions to have greater transparency, including the mandate for a minimum level of clarity in payment waterfalls and disclosure for items such as early amortization triggers. The trustees and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in a securitization should also not have any connections with the originator. Information on credit enhancement resets needs to be disseminated by rating agencies via a press release. Greater clarity was also provided, including disallowing the use of liquidity facilities to cover credit losses or help increase excess spread flow to the originator.

