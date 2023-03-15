RBI's Shaktikanta Das named 'Governor of the Year' by central banking

RBI's Shaktikanta Das named 'Governor of the Year' by central banking1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the title 'Governor of the Year' for 2023 by Central Banking, an international economic research journal.
Das was commended by the publication for his unwavering leadership during difficult periods, such as the failure of a significant non-banking company, the COVID-19 pandemic's initial and second waves, and the inflationary effects caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This is the second time that an Indian central bank governor has received this award, with Raghuram Rajan being the previous winner in 2015.
Das's leadership at RBI was instrumental in implementing crucial reforms, innovative payment systems, and growth-oriented measures during the pandemic.
He skillfully navigated between political pressures and economic crises, earning praise for his efforts.
Das ensured that most of the RBI's COVID-19 interventions had a "sunset clause" and provided targeted liquidity to vital sectors, foreign exchange, and state governments with more favourable overdraft facilities.
The National Bank of Ukraine was also awarded the Central Bank of the Year award. However, given Das's leadership during a time of crisis and his significant contributions to India's economic reforms, he was deemed a deserving recipient of the coveted Governor of the Year award.
