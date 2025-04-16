‘Árbitrary, discriminatory’: Pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act today in Supreme Court today; here’s what they say

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 around 2 pm on Wednesday, April 16. This includes a plea filed by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi against the constitutional validity of the legislation.

The Supreme Court's three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, have listed 10 petitions on the issue and will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Batch of plea The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed are the key petitioners.

In addition to Owaisi's plea, the court listed for hearing the petitions filed by AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammed Fazlurrahim and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha, news agency PTI reported.

Several fresh pleas, which are yet to be listed, were filed in the Supreme Court subsequently, including the ones filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq.

The YSRCP-led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Communist Party of India (CPI), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay also moved the Supreme Court on the issue.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain and one Mani Munjal also filed a separate petition challenging the constitutional validity of several provisions of the law on the ground that they violate fundamental rights of non-Muslims following which the CJI agreed to list it.

What the pleas say? In a press release, the DMK said, "Despite widespread opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed by the union government without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the JPC and the other stakeholders."

The AIMPLB filed the plea in the Supreme Court late April 6.

In a press statement, IMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said the petition strongly objected to the amendments passed by Parliament for being "arbitrary, discriminatory and based on exclusion".

The amendments, it said, not only violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution but also clearly revealed the government's intention to take complete control over the administration of Waqf, therefore sidelining the Muslim minority from managing their own religious endowments.

Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution ensure freedom of conscience, the right to practice, propagate religion, and the right to establish and manage institutions for religious and charitable purposes, it said.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also claimed it was a "dangerous conspiracy" to strip Muslims of their religious freedom.

In its petition, Jamiat said the law was a "direct attack on the country's Constitution, which not only provides equal rights to its citizens but also grants them complete religious freedom".

In its separate plea, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, has claimed the Act was a "blatant intrusion" into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its own affairs in the matter of religion.

Jawed's plea alleged the Act imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the Muslim community's religious autonomy.

The petition, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the law discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions" missing from the governance of other religious endowments.

"This diminishing of the protection given to Waqfs while retaining them for religious and charitable endowments of other religions constitutes hostile discrimination against Muslims and is violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which prohibit discrimination on the grounds of religion," said Owaisi's plea, filed through advocate Lzafeer Ahmad.

NGO Association for the Protection of Civil Rights also filed a petition in the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

AAP MLA Khan sought the law declared as unconstitutional, being violative of "Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30 and 300-A of the Constitution".

Centre files a caveat On April 8, the Centre filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought a hearing before any order was passed.

A caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure no orders are passed without hearing it.

The Centre recently notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 after its passage from Parliament following heated debates in both houses.