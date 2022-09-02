RBL Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts, check details here

RBL Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts, check details here1 min read . 10:54 PM IST
- The new rates will be effective from 5 September.
Amid the rise in rates by Reserve Bank of India, private sector lender RBL Bank on 2 September announced to increase the interest rates by 0.25 per cent to 1 per cent on various daily balances.
The new rates will be effective from 5 September.
According to the RBL Bank's official website, the interest rates have been hiked by 0.25 per cent on a balance above ₹25 lakh and up to ₹1 crore, above ₹1 crore and up to ₹3 crore, and above ₹3 crores up to ₹5 crore respectively.
Apart from this, the bank hiked the interest rate by 0.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent for balance above ₹5 crore up to ₹7.5 crore. Between ₹7.5 crore to ₹10 crore, the bank will offer 6.10 per cent, while balance between ₹10 crore to ₹50 crore will be offered a 0.35% hike form its existing 5.75% interest rate.
The bank has hiked 1% interest rate for balances above ₹100 crore up to ₹200 crore and will provide 6 per cent interest. However, for balance over ₹500 crore, the bank hiked the interest rate by 0.50 per cent from its 4 per cent rate provided earlier. While, for balance above ₹200 crore to ₹250 crore, the bank will now offer 4 per cent interest rate.
