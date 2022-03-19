RBL Bank says banking operation may be hit due to 2-day strike. Details here

Private sector RBL Bank this week said the Reserve Bank has granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja. "We wish to further inform that on request of the Bank, RBI vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.