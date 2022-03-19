RBL Bank says banking operation may be hit due to 2-day strike. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The workmen unions represented by AIBOA, BEFI and AIBEA had served the notice of strike declaring their members propose to go on strike on March 28 and March 29
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
RBL Bank today said some of its branches would also be impacted by the strike call given by bank unions on March 28, 2022, and March 29, 2022. “The workmen unions represented by the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) had served the notice of strike declaring that their members propose to go on strike on March 28, 2022, and March 29, 2022, for the demands stated therein," the bank said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
RBL Bank today said some of its branches would also be impacted by the strike call given by bank unions on March 28, 2022, and March 29, 2022. “The workmen unions represented by the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) had served the notice of strike declaring that their members propose to go on strike on March 28, 2022, and March 29, 2022, for the demands stated therein," the bank said in a statement.
The Ratnakar Bank Officers’ Organisation and Ratnakar Bank Employee Union of our Bank are affiliated with the AIBOA and AIBEA, respectively. RBL Bank has said the employees of the bank associated with the aforesaid unions may participate in the strike.
The Ratnakar Bank Officers’ Organisation and Ratnakar Bank Employee Union of our Bank are affiliated with the AIBOA and AIBEA, respectively. RBL Bank has said the employees of the bank associated with the aforesaid unions may participate in the strike.
RBI gives 3-month extension to Ahuja:-
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RBI gives 3-month extension to Ahuja:-
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Private sector RBL Bank this week said the Reserve Bank has granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja. "We wish to further inform that on request of the Bank, RBI vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Private sector RBL Bank this week said the Reserve Bank has granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja. "We wish to further inform that on request of the Bank, RBI vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
On December 30, 2021, the private sector lender had said the Reserve Bank had approved the appointment of Ahuja as interim managing director (MD) and CEO for a period of three months with effect from December 25, 2021, or till the appointment of a regular MD and CEO. The RBL Bank stock closed at ₹136.45, up ₹3.1 or 2.32 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.
On December 30, 2021, the private sector lender had said the Reserve Bank had approved the appointment of Ahuja as interim managing director (MD) and CEO for a period of three months with effect from December 25, 2021, or till the appointment of a regular MD and CEO. The RBL Bank stock closed at ₹136.45, up ₹3.1 or 2.32 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.