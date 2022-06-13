RBL Bank shares tank 17% after appointment of new MD & CEO. What analysts say2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- RBL Bank announced the appointment of veteran banker R Subramaniakumar as its new MD & CEO
Listen to this article
Shares of RBL Bank tumbled 17% to ₹93 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals after the appointment of the bank's new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), nearly six months after Vishwavir Ahuja stepped down from the position due to the RBI’s intervention.