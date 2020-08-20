RBL Bank to raise 1,500 crore via preference shares

The Board of Directors of the RBL Bank have approved the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis. The board, on Thursday has proposed to issue over 8.84 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹177 per shares for a total aggregate consideration of ₹1,566 crore, said the Bank in a BSE filing.

There will be five investors to the preferential share sale by the RBL Bank including, Maple II B.V. , ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, CDC Group, Gaja Trustee Company ( on behalf of Gaja Cpital India AIF Trust) and Gaja Capital Fund II.

There will be five investors to the preferential share sale by the RBL Bank including, Maple II B.V. , ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, CDC Group, Gaja Trustee Company ( on behalf of Gaja Cpital India AIF Trust) and Gaja Capital Fund II.

Post allotment of the preferential issue, the percentage holding of the proposed five investors in the Bank will be as below:

Proposed investor (Preferential issue shareholding)

Maple II B.V. (9.45%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (3.13%)

CDC Group (5.55%)

Gaja Trustee Company, on behalf of Gaja Capital India AIF Trust (0.07%)

Gaja Capital Fund II (1.35%)

The Indian private sector lender plans to use the proceeds to improve capital buffers and boost lending over the coming year once the pandemic eases, reported Bloomberg earlier in the day.

The bank joins financial peers from IDFC First Bank Ltd. to L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. in tapping the equity market to raise capital as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to push up defaults. The bad-loan ratio in India’s banking sector are forecast to rise to a two-decade high by March 2021, said Bloomberg.

RBL’s core equity ratio, the key gauge for provisioning and lending potential, was at 15.16% end-June compared with a minimum regulatory requirement of 8%, filings show.

