RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2022 likely to be announced this week. Details here1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- Candidates and their wards are advised to keep an eye on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. for the latest updates.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will very likely release the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2022 this week,
RBSE conducted the class 8 board exam from 17 April to 17 May, 2022 at various exam centers across the state.
Candidates and their wards are advised to keep an eye on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. for the latest updates.
Education department sources said that Education Minister BD Kalla will release the exam results in a program to be held at the department's headquarters.
All students are suggested that they keep an eye on the official website of RBSE for updates on class 5th and class 8th board results.
The RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 is likely to be announced this week on the official website of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board's class 5 and 8 examinations were concluded on May 17, 2022.
Once the Rajasthan Board 5th 8th results are released, the original marksheet will be made available in the school within a few days.
It has been notified that Class 8th, students will get grades instead of marks. Students up to D grade will be considered pass, while E1 or E2 will be considered as failed. However, there is no need to get discouraged if you get E grade in one or two subjects, the board will conduct supplementary exams thereby offering you a second chance.
This time the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had conducted the 5th 8th examination with more than 25 lakh students.
According to various media reports, the board has completed the evaluation of the copies and the work of uploading the marks of the students on the site has also been almost completed.
