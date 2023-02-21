RCap insolvency case: NCLAT concludes hearing, reserves order over lenders plea
RCap Resolution: Lenders of Reliance Capital had filed petition seeking a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday concluded its hearing and reserved its order over the petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm, presently going through the insolvency resolution process.
