RCap insolvency: SC agrees to hear Torrent's plea against NCLAT order allowing second round of auctions2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:46 AM IST
- Torrent Group claimed ‘irreversible harm’ if second round of auctions is allowed for Reliance Capital, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Torrent's plea against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order allowing second round of auctions for the committee of creditors (COC) of Reliance Capital for the sale of company assets on 20 March.
