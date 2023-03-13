The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Torrent's plea against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order allowing second round of auctions for the committee of creditors (COC) of Reliance Capital for the sale of company assets on 20 March.

Last week, NCLAT allowed the lenders of Reliance Capital to hold an extended challenge mechanism or second round of auction for the sale of the debt-ridden financial services company.

Torrent Group moved the Supreme Court, seeking stay of the NCLAT decision. It claimed "irreversible harm" if second round of auctions is allowed for Reliance Capital, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Second round of auction for RCap

The second round auction was aimed at getting the maximum value from the sale of assets.

According to the rules of the extended challenge mechanism, the minimum threshold or the bid starting value has been pegged at ₹9,500 crore, with the subsequent round rising to ₹10,000 crore and by ₹250 crore in any round that follows.

This compares the minimum threshold value of ₹6,500 crore in the first round that concluded on 21 December.

The extended challenge mechanism will also have a threshold of a minimum cash upfront payment of ₹8,000 crore for the bidders, according to a PTI report.

The COC is expecting to realise an upward of ₹10,000 crore from the extended challenge mechanism.

In the first round of the challenge mechanism, Torrent emerged the highest bidder with a bid amount of ₹8,640 crore, while Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) was the second highest with ₹8,110 crore bid.

The first round of the auction ran into a legal tangle after the IIHL made an all-cash bid of ₹9,000 crore to the lenders after the completion of the auction process.

Torrent challenged the IIHL bid in the NCLT, though the company itself revised its own bid of ₹8,640 crore by offering the entire amount in cash upfront as against ₹3,750 crore offered in the auction.

The NCLT ruled in favour of Torrent and stayed the second round of auction, but the RCap lenders challenged the NCLT decision in the appellate tribunal, which ruled in their favour and allowed them to go ahead with the second round of auction.

Corporate insolvency was initiated against Reliance Capital back in November 2021 to recover nearly ₹40,000 crore of unpaid loans.

