RCap resolution: NCLAT okays another bidding round for Reliance Capital
- The NCLAT bench said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid
Setting aside an order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a two-member bench of the quasi-judicial National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital (RCap) seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.
