RCap resolution: NCLAT okays another bidding round for Reliance Capital

RCap resolution: NCLAT okays another bidding round for Reliance Capital1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
- The NCLAT bench said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid
Setting aside an order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a two-member bench of the quasi-judicial National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital (RCap) seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.
Setting aside an order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a two-member bench of the quasi-judicial National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital (RCap) seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.
The bench also said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.
The bench also said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.
The NCLT also permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.
The NCLT also permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.
The appellate tribunal's order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted RCap, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.
The appellate tribunal's order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted RCap, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.
RCap has a consolidated debt of around ₹40,000 crore.
RCap has a consolidated debt of around ₹40,000 crore.
In the RCap issue, Torrent Investments had emerged as the highest bidder with a resolution plan of ₹8,640 crore.
In the RCap issue, Torrent Investments had emerged as the highest bidder with a resolution plan of ₹8,640 crore.
However, the CoC of RCap decided to conduct a second challenge mechanism and then Hinduja Group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) put a revised bid.
However, the CoC of RCap decided to conduct a second challenge mechanism and then Hinduja Group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) put a revised bid.
This was challenged by Torrent Investments before the Mumbai bench of NCLT.
This was challenged by Torrent Investments before the Mumbai bench of NCLT.
Earlier on 2 February, the NCLT said the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on 21 December last year, with the bid of Torrent Investments at ₹8,640 crore being the highest.
Earlier on 2 February, the NCLT said the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on 21 December last year, with the bid of Torrent Investments at ₹8,640 crore being the highest.
Torrent Investments had filed a plea on 9 January, requesting the tribunal to quash the lenders' plan to hold a fresh auction for takeover of RCap. Then, IIHL also filed a petition challenging the NCLT order.
Torrent Investments had filed a plea on 9 January, requesting the tribunal to quash the lenders' plan to hold a fresh auction for takeover of RCap. Then, IIHL also filed a petition challenging the NCLT order.
Torrent Investments was the highest bidder offering ₹8,640 crore in the last round of the '' challenge mechanism''.
Torrent Investments was the highest bidder offering ₹8,640 crore in the last round of the '' challenge mechanism''.
IIHL has also challenged the NCLT order before the appellate tribunal.
IIHL has also challenged the NCLT order before the appellate tribunal.
With agency inputs
With agency inputs