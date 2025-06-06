RCB Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, others taken into police custody in Bengaluru stampede case

The Head of Marketing and Revenue of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, was among other official taken into custody by police in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, police sources said on Friday.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, sources told news agency PTI.

Several other reports claimed that Sosale was arrested at the Bengaluru airport. The Indian Express reported Sosale was arrested, along with an executive from the event management company DNA.

The reported arrests came hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah said that "legal action has been taken against the representatives of RCB", as well as the event organisers, and the state's cricket association.

Why were Nikhil Sosale taken into custody? On Thursday, CM Siddarmaiah instructed Karnataka DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.

The stampede took place when hundreds of thousands packed the streets in Bengaluru on Wednesday to welcome home Virat Kohli and his RCB team-mates after they beat Punjab Kings in a thrilling final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to reports, the Bengaluru Traffic Police had announced at 11:56 am on Wednesday that there would not be a victory parade but only a felicitation function at the stadium. However, the RCB team's management said at 3.14 pm that they would hold a victory parade at 5 pm.

It was alleged that programme for the RCB was held without police permission.

FIR against RCB management team Siddaramaiah said a first information report (FIR) had been "registered against them".

An FIR was filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station over “criminal negligence” in the stampede incident.

“Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR,” news agency ANI rpeorted.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP had then questioned, “Why no FIR against the CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar?”

The BJP said, "The Congress should stop using police as their party interns.There's clear evidence that CM and DCM invited fans to the event, yet Bengaluru Police files FIRs only against RCB, event managers, and KSCA. This is nothing but a cover-up. Hold everyone accountable, not just scapegoats."