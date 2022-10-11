RCF, K Plus S Middle East FZE DMCC sign MoU

As a part of the MoU, K plus S will supply 1,05,000 MT MOP per annum from 2022-25 at a discounted India specific price. “K plus S will supply MOP to RCF for its captive consumption as well as its trading purposes. This quantity will fulfill the requirement of 60% of captive consumption of RCF," said Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

