People can enjoy travelling on a cruise from Mumbai to places like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi this month
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited(IRCTC) is venturing into the international and Domestic Cruise Business for the first time targeting the domestic market including potential outbound guests. IRCTC has signed an agreement with Cordelia Cruises for the same.
Starting from September, the cruise service will remain available to tourists who want to explore India’s coastline can book their tickets for the month of October, November and December from irctctourism.com, the official website for booking tourism packages offered by IRCTC.
People can now enjoy travelling on a cruise from Mumbai to places like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi this month.People can book tickets through IRCTC for taking a cruise journey this month from Mumbai to all the tourist places which falls on India’s coastline. In the first phase, the base of the cruise will be in Mumbai and it will travel all over India.
Here is all you need to know about the cruise services offered by IRCTC: