IRCTC launches cruise booking service from Mumbai to these places: Fare, itinerary and other details2 min read . 11:47 AM IST
- People can enjoy travelling on a cruise from Mumbai to places like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi this month
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited(IRCTC) is venturing into the international and Domestic Cruise Business for the first time targeting the domestic market including potential outbound guests. IRCTC has signed an agreement with Cordelia Cruises for the same.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited(IRCTC) is venturing into the international and Domestic Cruise Business for the first time targeting the domestic market including potential outbound guests. IRCTC has signed an agreement with Cordelia Cruises for the same.
Starting from September, the cruise service will remain available to tourists who want to explore India’s coastline can book their tickets for the month of October, November and December from irctctourism.com, the official website for booking tourism packages offered by IRCTC.
Starting from September, the cruise service will remain available to tourists who want to explore India’s coastline can book their tickets for the month of October, November and December from irctctourism.com, the official website for booking tourism packages offered by IRCTC.
People can now enjoy travelling on a cruise from Mumbai to places like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi this month.People can book tickets through IRCTC for taking a cruise journey this month from Mumbai to all the tourist places which falls on India’s coastline. In the first phase, the base of the cruise will be in Mumbai and it will travel all over India.
People can now enjoy travelling on a cruise from Mumbai to places like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi this month.People can book tickets through IRCTC for taking a cruise journey this month from Mumbai to all the tourist places which falls on India’s coastline. In the first phase, the base of the cruise will be in Mumbai and it will travel all over India.
Here is all you need to know about the cruise services offered by IRCTC:
Here is all you need to know about the cruise services offered by IRCTC:
Cruise to Lakshadweep
Cruise to Lakshadweep
Duration:5 Nights & 6 Days
Duration:5 Nights & 6 Days
Departing Date:20 September
Departing Date:20 September
Package starting from ₹ 23467
Package starting from ₹ 23467
Embark on this journey from Mumbai and cruise to not one but two beautiful locations down south..
Embark on this journey from Mumbai and cruise to not one but two beautiful locations down south..
Kerala delight
Kerala delight
Duration:2 Nights & 3 Days
Duration:2 Nights & 3 Days
Departing Date:20 September
Departing Date:20 September
Package starting from ₹ 19898
Package starting from ₹ 19898
Begin your holiday to Kerala as you board the cruise from Mumbai. Experience God's own country like never before after an exciting cruise holiday
Begin your holiday to Kerala as you board the cruise from Mumbai. Experience God's own country like never before after an exciting cruise holiday
Sundowner to Goa
Sundowner to Goa
Duration:2 Nights & 3 Days
Duration:2 Nights & 3 Days
Departing Date:25 September
Departing Date:25 September
Package starting from ₹ 23467
Package starting from ₹ 23467
Board the Empress from Mumbai, and enjoy the party at The Dome with some good food and music.
Board the Empress from Mumbai, and enjoy the party at The Dome with some good food and music.
Cruise to Lakshadweep
Cruise to Lakshadweep
Duration:5 Nights & 6 Days
Duration:5 Nights & 6 Days
Departing Date: 27 September
Departing Date: 27 September
Package starting from ₹ 49745
Package starting from ₹ 49745
From September next year, tourist who want to visit the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka through cruise can book their tickets through IRCTC.
From September next year, tourist who want to visit the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka through cruise can book their tickets through IRCTC.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!