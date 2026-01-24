R-Day 2026 preparations underway: Parade to see many firsts – From Bhairav Battalion to Bactrian camels & more | In Pics

The 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 will witness several firsts, including therocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, the newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, and Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels.

India will showcase its military might and cultural heritage in the ceremonial event that will last about 90 minutes.

Suryastra (Universal Rocket Launcher System) during the Republic Day parade 2026 full dress rehearsal

According to the defence ministry's press release, the defence assets that will be showcased during the parade will include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Shaktiban and a static display of some drones.

Universal Rocket Launcher System 'Suryastra' carrying missiles passes by during rain-affected full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade

Akash weapon system and MRSAM system are being fielded in this year's parade. Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS 'Suryastra', which can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km, is being showcased for the first time in the parade, Major General Dhillon told PTI.

Bhairav Battalion personnel during rehearsals for Republic Day at Kartavya Path in New Delhi

Bhairav Light Commando Battalion had also made its Army Day Parade debut on January 15 in Jaipur. The battalion was raised around October last year.

Advertisement

Bhairav Battalion has been introduced to "bridge the gap" between the infantry and special forces.

Also Read | Republic Day long weekend drives surge in travel, hotel bookings

Indian Army 61st Cavalry Regiment contingent during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid cold weather conditions at Kartavya Path in New Delhi

Marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, and key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

Advertisement

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence as its members wear ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.

Mixed Scouts Battalion marches during rain-affected full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes. A mixed scouts contingent seen in their heavy thermal gear will also be part of the parade for the first time, the defence ministry said.

Indian Army's Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) personnel walk along with their Zanskar ponies during a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi

An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels and dogs will also be part of the parade, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Republic Day terror attack foiled: Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa module busted

Indian Army's Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) personnel walk along with their Bactrian camels during a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi

Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, said the contingent will include two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors and a few Army dogs.

"These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors, making them operationally ready, and understanding the requirements of operations from these animals are two very important aspects. They are true force multipliers of the Indian Army," she told PTI.

Indian Air Force's Rafale aircrafts fly past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

The aerial component will also be shown in a "battle array formation".

Advertisement