India may invite top central Asia leaders for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations amid the government's push for expanding ties with the extended neighbour countries.

Among those who are being pursued include leaders from countries like Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, news agency PTI reported citing people familiar with the developments.

However, the final guest list is yet to be released and may include leaders from other countries as well, the report said.

In 2018 too, India had invited ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders for the Republic Day celebrations. The country has focussed immensely on enhancing ties with central Asian countries in the recent past.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a whirlwind tour of five countries from central Asia. The trip was aimed at boosting ties across a range of areas.

The ties between India and the central Asian countries reached a new level in November this year when the national security advisors of all the five Central Asian countries attended a dialogue on Afghanistan, which was hosted by New Delhi.

During this year's R-Day celebrations, India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest. Though he had accepted the invitation, he cancelled it later after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK.

The previous years' Republic Day chief guests include Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (2020), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (2019), ASEAN leaders (2018), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2017), French president Francois Hollande (2016), and then US President Barack Obama (2015).

With PTI inputs.

