R-Day celebrations: Leaders of central Asian countries on chief guests' list?1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
The govt is exploring thepossibility of inviting leaders of central Asian countries to grace R-Day celebrations.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The govt is exploring thepossibility of inviting leaders of central Asian countries to grace R-Day celebrations.
India may invite top central Asia leaders for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations amid the government's push for expanding ties with the extended neighbour countries.
India may invite top central Asia leaders for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations amid the government's push for expanding ties with the extended neighbour countries.
Among those who are being pursued include leaders from countries like Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, news agency PTI reported citing people familiar with the developments.
Among those who are being pursued include leaders from countries like Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, news agency PTI reported citing people familiar with the developments.
However, the final guest list is yet to be released and may include leaders from other countries as well, the report said.
However, the final guest list is yet to be released and may include leaders from other countries as well, the report said.
In 2018 too, India had invited ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders for the Republic Day celebrations. The country has focussed immensely on enhancing ties with central Asian countries in the recent past.
In 2018 too, India had invited ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders for the Republic Day celebrations. The country has focussed immensely on enhancing ties with central Asian countries in the recent past.
In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a whirlwind tour of five countries from central Asia. The trip was aimed at boosting ties across a range of areas.
In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a whirlwind tour of five countries from central Asia. The trip was aimed at boosting ties across a range of areas.
The ties between India and the central Asian countries reached a new level in November this year when the national security advisors of all the five Central Asian countries attended a dialogue on Afghanistan, which was hosted by New Delhi.
The ties between India and the central Asian countries reached a new level in November this year when the national security advisors of all the five Central Asian countries attended a dialogue on Afghanistan, which was hosted by New Delhi.
During this year's R-Day celebrations, India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest. Though he had accepted the invitation, he cancelled it later after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK.
During this year's R-Day celebrations, India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest. Though he had accepted the invitation, he cancelled it later after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK.
The previous years' Republic Day chief guests include Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (2020), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (2019), ASEAN leaders (2018), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2017), French president Francois Hollande (2016), and then US President Barack Obama (2015).
The previous years' Republic Day chief guests include Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (2020), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (2019), ASEAN leaders (2018), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2017), French president Francois Hollande (2016), and then US President Barack Obama (2015).
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!