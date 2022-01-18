NEW DELHI : In a new development the Defense Ministry on Tuesday announced that the number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade on 26 January have been limited to approximately 5,000-8,000 this year.

Decision comes amid a rapid Covid case surge in the national capital Delhi and nationwide.

The Defense ministry curtailed the number of attendees by 70-80% this year. Last year approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the parade.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to take a decision on the chief guest attending the parade, the senior official of the Defense Ministry informed.

In 2021, the Republic Day parade had no chief guest in attendance.

The decision regarding chief guests is being handled by the MEA and we will wait for their decision in this regard, the officials said.

Officials said the aim is to keep the people away and maintain social distancing at all times so that the parade should not become a super spreader event.

While the exact number is yet to be decided, it would be anywhere between 5,000-8,000 people this year, they mentioned.

People would be encouraged to watch the parade on TV and livestreaming, they stated.

The Republic Day celebration is scheduled to start from 23 January from this year, in order to include Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose's birthday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!