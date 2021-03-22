New Delhi: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed an agreement with Virchow Biotech Pvt Ltd for production of up to 200 million doses per year of Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine at the latter’s facility in Hyderabad.

RDIF is expected to complete technology transfer in April-June, after which full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V will begin, said the Russian sovereign fund, which is the global commercialisation partner for the vaccine.

“We are glad to sign a cooperation agreement with RDIF to produce the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Virchow’s proven capabilities in large scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine," Virchow Biotech managing director Tummuru Murali said.

Virchow Biotech is the fourth Indian company to sign a production agreement with RDIF after Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma and Stelis Biopharma. With the addition of Virchow, RDIF has secured production of around 750 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

However, all the four companies do not have strong experience in manufacturing vaccines, and all, except Gland Pharma, are repurposing their biopharma facilities to manufacture the vaccine. Gland Pharma is in the process of commissioning its vaccine manufacturing facility, which has an annual capacity of 40 million doses, but has signed an agreement for up to 252 million doses.

The company also has a partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, through which the Indian drugmaker is currently conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study in India to prove that its vaccine produces a similar immune response as it does in the Russian population, where an efficacy study has been conducted. The vaccine has been found to have an efficacy of 91.6%.

After the vaccine gets an emergency authorisation in India, Dr Reddy’s can also market up to 250 million doses in the country.

The fund also has similar agreements with companies outside India, including Brazil’s União Quimica, Italy’s Adienne Pharma and Biotech, South Korea’s Korus Pharm.

