RDIF, Dr Reddy’s tie up for trials, distribution of 100 million Sputnik vaccine

NEW DELHI : The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India, and upon regulatory approval , RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine to Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm.

“India is amongst most severely impacted countries from covid-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against covid-19," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

Deliveries could potentially begin by December, subject to completion of successful trials and regulatory approval from the India drug controller, the Russian sovereign wealth fund said.

However, a spokesperson for RDIF said the agreement covers only distribution of the vaccine and that the company is still in discussion with manufacturers in India for production.

Last week NITI Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul said the Indian government is willing to facilitate a phase 3 trial for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for which 2-4 Indian companies are in discussions to mass manufacture.

The human adenovirus vector-based vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology with support from RDIF, has already received regulatory authorisation in Russia. It is the world’s first covid-19 vaccine to be registered, although it was without the completion of the phase 3 trials.

Post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing, the sovereign wealth fund said. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October or November.

Earlier this month, the Lancet journal published peer-reviewed results of a phase 1 and 2 study of 76 patients, which showed that the vaccine was safe and provided immunity against the novel viral disease.

