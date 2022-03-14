‘Reach Khatkar Kalan, wear Basanti colour’: Bhagwant Mann invites people to his oath taking ceremony2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- Bhagwant Mann is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on 16 March, Wednesday at Khatar Kalan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CHANDIGARH : AAP's Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Chief Minister-designate, on Monday urged the people of Punjab to attend his oath taking ceremony, that will be held at the birthplace of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
CHANDIGARH : AAP's Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Chief Minister-designate, on Monday urged the people of Punjab to attend his oath taking ceremony, that will be held at the birthplace of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Bhagwant Mann is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on 16 March, Wednesday at Khatar Kalan. He had specifically announced after AAP's landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, that he would take oath at Khatar Kalan and not Raj Bhavan.
Bhagwant Mann is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on 16 March, Wednesday at Khatar Kalan. He had specifically announced after AAP's landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, that he would take oath at Khatar Kalan and not Raj Bhavan.
All other ministers of the cabinet will take oath at the Raj Bhavan.
All other ministers of the cabinet will take oath at the Raj Bhavan.
Bhagwant Mann also requested people attending his oath taking ceremony to be clad in ‘Basanti colour’, as Bhagat Singh was rumoured to have worn only Basanti turbans.
Bhagwant Mann also requested people attending his oath taking ceremony to be clad in ‘Basanti colour’, as Bhagat Singh was rumoured to have worn only Basanti turbans.
"I request people to reach Khatkar Kalan on March 16th (for the swearing-in ceremony). I request my brothers to wear Basanti turbans that day and sisters to drape similar colour shawls/stoles. We will colour Khatar Kalan in 'Basanti rang' that day," said Mann.
"I request people to reach Khatkar Kalan on March 16th (for the swearing-in ceremony). I request my brothers to wear Basanti turbans that day and sisters to drape similar colour shawls/stoles. We will colour Khatar Kalan in 'Basanti rang' that day," said Mann.
Meanwhile Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also requested the people to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his "younger brother" on March 16 as he himself will also be present there. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.
Meanwhile Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also requested the people to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his "younger brother" on March 16 as he himself will also be present there. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.
"The dreams of Bhagat Singh will come true. On March 16, the entire Punjab will take the oath with my younger brother. I will participate in the event with the people of Punjab. I request everyone to join," tweeted Kejriwal.
"The dreams of Bhagat Singh will come true. On March 16, the entire Punjab will take the oath with my younger brother. I will participate in the event with the people of Punjab. I request everyone to join," tweeted Kejriwal.
AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann was the party's chief ministerial candidate.
AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann was the party's chief ministerial candidate.
Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.
Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.
AAP registered a revolutionary victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
AAP registered a revolutionary victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!