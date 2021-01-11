Reach Tirupati from Kalaburagi in an hour after launch of direct daily flights

The pilgrimage town of Tirupati is now only 70 minutes away for the residents of Kalaburagi and neighbouring towns as StarAir commenced flights between the two cities from Monday.

The route was inaugurated by Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav in the presence of officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI). Senior executives from Star Air and Sanjay Ghodawat Group were present.

The flight will be operated on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It will take off from Kalaburagi airport at 9.55 am and land at Tirupati at 11 am. The return journey will begin from Tirupati at 2.25 pm and end at Kalaburagi at 3.30 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Jadhav expressed his happiness and requested StarAir to start flight services to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other important cities as well.

Sanjay Ghodawat, who is the managing director of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group which operates StarAir, in his message said StarAir has already connected Kalaburgi with the state capital Bengaluru and national capital Delhi and now it is being connected with an important pilgrimage centre of the country.

Tirupati city, also called as the ‘Spiritual Capital of Andra Pradesh’, is home to the most famous and auspicious Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple popularly called ‘Tirupati Balaji Temple’ which has its name in the most-visited shrine across the globe.

The temple attracts 50,000 to 100,000 devotees every day.

Apart from the Tirupati Balaji temple, the place is also famous for other historical temples, Sri Venkateshwara National Park, Deer Park, Tirupati, and Talakona Waterfalls, Tirupati. Moreover, the Tirumala Hills in Tirupati is the second oldest rock mountain hills in the world.

Due to the unavailability of any direct transportation mode between these two cities, thousands of pilgrims earlier had to travel either by road or opt for a rail journey combined with a road trip, which took more than 12 hours by road and more than 20 hours by train and bus to cover 630 km. People will now be able to reach their destination with greater convenience and in shorter duration.

Star Air was awarded the Kalaburagi – Tirupati route under the RCS-UDAN-3 (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) bidding process last year.

Attesting the dual objectives of the UDAN scheme; making air travel affordable for the people & simultaneously enhance its coverage in the country, 305 UDAN routes and 53 airports including five heliports and two Water Aerodromes have been operationalized till date.

