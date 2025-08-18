Reaching Mumbai airport T2 becomes easier: Foot overbridge to Metro Line 3 cuts walking distance to 118 metres

Reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) Terminal 2 has become easier with the opening of a direct foot overbridge linking T2 and Mumbai Metro’s Line 3 on Saturday.

The new steel bridge connects the CSMIA Metro Station to the airport terminal. It measures 88 metres in length, 4.3 metres in width, and 3 metres in height.

This connectivity reduces the walking distance for air passengers using the Mumbai Metro from 450 metres to 118 metres

Passengers will also no longer need to cross roads while carrying heavy luggage.

The foot overbridge has been built 23 metres above the under-construction Line 7A, requiring careful planning and strict security measures, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The project was executed without disrupting other infrastructure work in the area, officials told The Indian Express.

“The bridge provides direct, seamless connectivity between Metro Line 3 and the airport. The reduced walking distance will surely make the travel experience much better for the passengers,” an MMRDA official said.

The official further said that the construction of the project posed various engineering challenges as it needed to be constructed at a certain height above an active metro work area.

“The engineers had to make meticulous planning so that there would be accuracy and safety at every step,” the official added.

In July, senior officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRDA, and Indian Railways met at the civic headquarters to discuss ways of improving last-mile connectivity.

The discussions were focused on integrating pedestrian infrastructure with the underground transit system.

One of the first integration projects in the pipeline is a one-kilometre-long pedestrian subway linking Acharya Atre Chowk metro station to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Coastal Road's parking facility at Haji Ali. A 160-metre arm is also planned to connect to nearby open spaces.