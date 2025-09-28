‘React or face the disaster’: Over 300 Delhi schools, several airports across India hit by hoax bomb threat email

More than 300 schools and institutes in Delhi and several airports across the country received bomb threats on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax.

According to officials, the threat emails were sent by a group 'Terrorizers111', which had earlier also sent such threatening communications.

The messages arrived in the inboxes of more than 300 email addresses belonging to schools and institutions in Delhi at 6:08 AM. A police officer said they were also sent to Delhi Airport, among other airports in the country.

What did the email say? The subject line of the email read, ‘Bombs placed around your building. React or face the disaster.’

“To the administration of schools and airports, I am the leader of terroristic group also known as terrorizers 111, through heaven and earth in this accursed world which in never anything goes as planned I alone am the untouchable one, I can't push myself to my limits because I am the limitless one, I am the child of evil, I am the meaning of hatred,” the mail read.

“Bombs have been placed around your buildings, you have 24 hours to react or face the bloodpool,” the message continued.

‘Nothing suspicious was found’ An official of the Delhi Fire Services said two of the schools that received the mail were CRPF Public School in Dwarka and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.

“Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found,” the official said.

Months of hoax threats In recent months, several educational institutions in the city have repeatedly been targeted with bomb threats. About a week ago, many schools, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and another Sarvodaya Vidyalaya received such threats.

On September 9, the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) received a similar threat, which was later declared a hoax.

On the same day, bomb threats were also reported at Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Secretariat.