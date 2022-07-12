Home / News / India / Read about DSEU's recent collab which will expand job opportunities for students
Read about DSEU's recent collab which will expand job opportunities for students
3 min read.08:27 AM ISTLivemint
As part of the partnership programme, a 6-month pilot will be conducted by expert job coaches which will include 1,000 active job seekers in the age group of 18-29 years, to match their skill sets and interest, with special focus on women candidates and candidates from marginalised communities
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has partnered with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF with an aim to expand access to employment opportunities for students.
DSEU and UNICEF have introduced ' Career Awareness Sessions ' for students at DSEU to make them more aware of the existing job portals and thereby enhance their accessibility towards job roles best suited for them, as part of the joint venture.
These detailed webinar sessions include walkthrough of job portals, application processes, navigation of these portals, which are facilitated by YuWaah through its network of job portal partners including the National Career Service portal by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Apna, Teamlease and QJobs by Quess Corp for students studying at various campuses of DSEU, as per an official statement.
'YuWaah Step Up - Bano job ready', a 6-month pilot being conducted by Flywheel Digital Solutions Pvt with DSEU students and other job seekers in Delhi to enhance the reach of young job seekers on the new age job portals, is another pillar of this partnership programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Neharika Vohra, said that DSEU has been working to make its students employable, by introducing courses such as Face the World which includes components such as digital skills, communication skills, financial literacy, etc.
She further stated that with their programs being industry integrated, students at DESU are learning relevant skills, and through programs such as Career Awareness Sessions, DSEU is moving towards creating a job readiness mindset from semester 1 itself.
The pilot study with UNICEF and DSEU will be conducted by expert job coaches that shall include 1,000 active job seekers in the age group of 18-29 years, to match their skill sets and interest, with special focus on women candidates and candidates from marginalised communities.
The pilot shall run at Ambedkar DSEU Shakarpur - I campus starting July 20.
According to Abhishek Gupta, COO - YuWaah, UNICEF, as a public-private youth partnership platform, YuWaah is committed to enabling access to learning and employment opportunities for young people, assisting them in becoming job-ready while amplifying their voices and aspirations.
The partnership with Delhi Skills and Education University is a huge leap forward in this direction, he added.
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) was established in August 2020 by the Government of NCT of Delhi to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship.
DSEU aims to create a win-win for the youth and the industry by filling the existing gaps in skill training.
DSEU aims to integrate the use of the hand, head, and heart for balanced living and engagement in lifelong learning with focus on teaching both self-reliance for life-long independence and the wisdom towards nurturing and valuing interdependence.
The University aims to change the existing paradigm of skilling, making skill acquisition aspirational and providing opportunities to all for skilling, up-skilling and reskilling.
DSEU also works to support and nurture entrepreneurs and provide quality mentorship to steer the entrepreneurial journeys of those interested, by providing incubation, and constant support.
The University offers courses to people from all walks of life and empower the marginalized and minority groups by providing them with an opportunity to attain world-class education. The University aims to develop aware and well-rounded citizens.
The course curriculum offered at DSEU is inspired by industry requirements and will help graduates to be career-ready. The University also provides the opportunities of scholarships, freeships and financial assistance for getting loans and support from the Delhi government schemes for higher education.
Currently, DSEU is accepting applications for 45 programs including full-time diploma, part-time diploma, undergraduate degree and post graduate degree programs. Last date for applications will be announced shortly.
Currently, DSEU is accepting applications for 45 programs including full-time diploma, part-time diploma, undergraduate degree and post graduate degree programs. Last date for applications will be announced shortly.