Rishi Sunak tendered his resignation as the British Chancellor of the Exchequer following the Health Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to resign from the Boris Johnson government. Rishi Sunak took to Twitter to share with the public his letter to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he wrote. Rishi Sunak, in his resignation letter, wrote that he was "sad to be leaving the government," but had decided that he "cannot continue like this."

