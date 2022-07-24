Read Russian President Putin's message to Droupadi Murmu on her election win

Read Russian President Putin's message to Droupadi Murmu on her election win1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President tomorrow in the Central Hall of Parliament
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to Droupadi Murmu for becoming the 15th President of India.
"We attach much importance to the relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India. I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security," an official statement from the Indian Embassy in Russia said on Friday.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President tomorrow in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office.
To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am on the day.
The term of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end today. He will address the nation today on the eve of demitting office, the President's Secretariat informed.
The address will be broadcast from 19:00 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election.
Droupdi Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.
She will be the first member from the tribal community, and the second woman, to hold the top constitutional post in the country.
