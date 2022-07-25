Read Xi Jinping's message to President Droupadi Murmu on China-India ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he attaches great importance to China-India ties and wished to push the bilateral relations in the right direction.
On July 25, after Droupadi Murmu became the new president of India, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated her and expressed his desire to advance bilateral relationships between India and China.
In his message, Xi emphasisea that China and India are significant neighbours and that a strong and stable relationship between the two nations is in the best interests of the two nations' citizens and is also helpful for regional peace, stability, and global development, according to the Xinhua news agency.
At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, newly-sworn-in Droupadi Murmu assumed the role of President of India on July 25. During a handover ceremony from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, she took over her new position. Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna administered the oath of office to President Murmu.
Xi goes on to state that he places a high value on China-India relations and is prepared to work with Murmu to strengthen political mutual confidence, expand practical collaboration, handle disagreements in a constructive manner, and move bilateral relations in the correct direction.
In her address to the nation after being sworn in, Murmu stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.
The highest constitutional office in the nation's first tribal and second female occupant said her appointment to the position reflected the confidence of millions of Indians and was not just an accomplishment for herself but for all the nation's poor.
"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.
"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," Murmu said.
