Ready for carbon tax? Govt wants steel firms to find out2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
The development comes at a time when India is exploring tariff and non-tariff measures to counter EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that proposes to tax ‘embedded carbon’ in imports of steel, aluminium, cement, hydrogen, electricity and fertilizers from 1 Jan 2026.
NEW DELHI : The steel ministry plans to write to all major steel companies with export interests to assess their preparedness for reducing their carbon footprint and for facing the green challenges emerging in global markets.
