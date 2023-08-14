Ready for carbon tax? Govt wants steel firms to find out

The ministry’s concern is also coming from the manufactures of various special steel grades under the recently announced production-linked incentive scheme that are likely to find large overseas markets. These new facilities would need to be emission-compliant to get theproducts accepted in various global markets.“There is a need to assess the preparedness of the steel sector even though India is also working on a strategy to counter measures like CBAM through tariff and non-tariff measures. This is necessary as such measures may not be restricted to the EU but several other countries as well where Indian steel has found market," said a ministry directive.