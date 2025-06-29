‘Ready for discussion’: Kerala govt stands firm on Zumba in schools, warns against communal colour to edu activities

Amid a row over inclusion of Zumba in Kerala schools, state’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday dismissed criticism from some Muslim religious organisations and warned against giving a communal colour to educational activities.

"Zumba is a nationally recognised sport, with lakhs participating across the country," Sivankutty told reporters.

Referring to the comments from certain religious groups against the Zumba programme, Sivankutty alleged that all those who participate in the sport have been insulted by the derogatory remarks made.

"Those who made such comments should withdraw them and offer a public apology," he said.

The Zumba programme was introduced as part of an anti-drug awareness campaign in the school curriculum.

In a directive, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the dance, which combines aerobic movements performed to lively music would help reduce stress among schoolchildren and, in turn, counter the menace of drug abuse among young people.

The programme has drawn both support and criticism from across the political spectrum.

From this academic year, many schools have begun offering Zumba training. However, some Muslim organisations came out against the government's decision.

The minister made the Left government's position on the matter clear by attending a Zumba performance held in front of the state secretariat on Sunday, organised by supporters of the programme.

He further said: "All decisions regarding academic and non-academic activities in schools are made by the elected government. No one else is authorised to issue such orders."

"The government is ready for discussion if there are any doubts regarding the decisions it has taken. However, giving a communal colour to matters that are clearly understood by all and making such statements is against the secularism of the country--that cannot be accepted," he added.

On the issue of exam scheduling, the minister cautioned against unreasonable demands.