OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ready for talks, but govt should send a concrete proposal: Farmer unions
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, (PTI)
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Ready for talks, but govt should send a concrete proposal: Farmer unions

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 06:54 PM IST PTI

Protesting farmer unions today asked the government to not repeat 'meaningless' amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks

NEW DELHI : Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to not repeat "meaningless" amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Confederation of All India Traders says that liquor sale is largely carried out in cash. Photo: Mint

Karnataka asks bars, pubs to abide by night curfew, warns of licences cancellation

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.ht

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
Lanes are empty on the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles on April 26, 2020, as California remains on lockdown to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

More than 600,000 Californians face Christmas eve blackout

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
(Photo: AP)

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending drops in Nov amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:35 PM IST

"We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

"Farmer unions are ready to talk to the government and are waiting for the government to come to the table with an open mind," said Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout