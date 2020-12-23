Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ready for talks, but govt should send a concrete proposal: Farmer unions
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi,

Ready for talks, but govt should send a concrete proposal: Farmer unions

1 min read . 06:54 PM IST PTI

Protesting farmer unions today asked the government to not repeat 'meaningless' amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks

NEW DELHI : Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to not repeat "meaningless" amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to not repeat "meaningless" amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Karnataka asks bars, pubs to abide by night curfew, warns of licences cancellation

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST

More than 600,000 Californians face Christmas eve blackout

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending drops in Nov amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Karnataka asks bars, pubs to abide by night curfew, warns of licences cancellation

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST

More than 600,000 Californians face Christmas eve blackout

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending drops in Nov amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:35 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

"Farmer unions are ready to talk to the government and are waiting for the government to come to the table with an open mind," said Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.