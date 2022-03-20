Ready for talks with Putin but if they fail..: Zelensky warns of ‘3rd World War’

Zelensky said if there is just one per cent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance. "...to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin," he said, adding that if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war. The Ukrainian president has time and again warned that if Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to escalate, it could mushroom into an all-out global war.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}