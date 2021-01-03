OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ready to approve 50 driving training schools in Maharashtra: Gadkari
Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.ht (MINT_PRINT)
Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.ht

Ready to approve 50 driving training schools in Maharashtra: Gadkari

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 10:49 PM IST PTI

Gadkari said the state government should send a proposal on these driving training schools and he would approve them

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his department would give approval to 50 driving training schools in Maharashtra and requested the state government to establish them in tribal and rural areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nagpur Rural RTO building, Gadkari said the state government should send a proposal on these driving training schools and he would approve them.

"These schools should be opened in areas like Gadchiroli, Thane, tribal and rural parts where there isn't much employment," he said.

Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways, also said the state government would be given assistance to improve road engineering, especially of highways.

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab spoke on the need for reducing road accidents and informed the gathering that 80 out of 115 RTO services were now online.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

