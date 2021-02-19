OPEN APP
Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metroman' (ANI)
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metroman' (ANI)

Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 09:03 PM IST ANI

  • Sreedharan alleged that Kerala is being pushed into a 'debt trap' by the ruling Left government
  • The elections for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly will be held later this year

Thiruvananthapuram: Former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E Sreedharan on Friday said he is ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala.

"If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan told ANI.

Drawing the example of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sreedharan said, "People of Kerala are fed up with both the fronts - LDF and UDF. Not just winning more seats, BJP can come to power in Kerala. Look at what happened in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal was a technocrat and he took over Delhi almost overnight. In a similar manner, if BJP could show how well it can rule the state, it can come to power in Kerala."

He said that in the upcoming assembly polls there would be landslide support for BJP and said that he has given his suggestions for the preparation of the election manifesto of the party.

"For the last 20 years, not a single large-scale industry has come to Kerala mainly due to labour militancy by communist and Left parties. The major problem faced in the state is educated unemployment. People here need jobs. In the BJP manifesto, we will show what needs to be done and how," he added.

Sreedharan alleged that Kerala is being pushed into a "debt trap" by the ruling Left government.

"Disproportionate borrowing and lavish spending have pushed the state to complete bankruptcy. Can you imagine the debt load of each Keralite is 1.2 lakh? Careful planning and execution can change this scenario and bring development to the state," he said.

Popularly known as Metroman, E Sreedharan, on Thursday, announced that he will join the BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.

"I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," he had said.

The elections for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly will be held later this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

