Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

Drawing the example of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sreedharan said, "People of Kerala are fed up with both the fronts - LDF and UDF. Not just winning more seats, BJP can come to power in Kerala. Look at what happened in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal was a technocrat and he took over Delhi almost overnight. In a similar manner, if BJP could show how well it can rule the state, it can come to power in Kerala."