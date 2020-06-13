Ready-to-eat parottas to attract 5% GST, says finance ministry

Plain roti and parotta served in a restaurant or provided in takeaway will attract only 5% GST, unlike a frozen product sold under a brand and in sealed cover with a shelf life, said the official quoted above. "Hence, such frozen and preserved parotta (or parantha) is not a like product when compared to plain roti, khakra, etc. Also, this AAR order does not decide the rate of ordinary plain parotta. The ordinary or any parotta, served for consumption by a restaurant, or a take away, would attract 5% GST rate just like plain roti."